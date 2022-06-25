Jack Harlow, Lizzo, Chance The Rapper and more to perform at 2022 BET Awards

Jack Harlow, Lizzo and Chance The Rapper are among those set to perform at this year’s BET Awards ceremony, with the event’s full roster – sporting 27 performers and 25 presenters – being finalised yesterday (June 24).

10 of those performers will appear as part of a tribute to Sean “Diddy” Combs, who will receive this year’s BET Lifetime Achievement Award. In addition to Combs himself, the special performance will feature Mary J. Blige, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, Jodeci and more.

A total of 15 artists will perform songs on the ceremony’s mainstage, including 11-time BET Award winner Lil Wayne, five-time winner Kirk Franklin (whose performance will be a joint effort with Maverick City Music), and one-time winners Givēon and Roddy Ricch. Latto, Joey Bada$$, Babyface and Fireboy DML are also featured, with the line-up rounded out by Chlöe, Doechii, Ella Mai and Muni Long.

GoGo Morrow and OGI will perform on the BET Amplified Stage, which highlights up-and-coming artists.

Meanwhile, the roster of presents includes a litany of Black icons in modern pop-culture, such as Daniel Kaluuya, Idris Elba, Janelle Monáe, Keke Palmer, Ray J and Ne-Yo. Taraji P. Henson will host the show – which airs live on BET at 8pm ET tomorrow (June 26) – for the second year in a row.

The event be simulcast on eight additional stations in the US – BET Her, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Pop, TV Land and VH1 – and internationally on BET Africa, BET France and BET Pluto (for the UK and Brazil). UK viewers will also be able to tune in on My5 and Sky On-Demand.

Doja Cat leads the nominations for the 2022 BET Awards, earning nods for six trophies. She’s tailed by Ari Lennox and Drake, who have four nominations each, while 11 artists – including performers Chlöe and Mary J. Blige – have three nominations each. The other nine to rack up a trio nods are Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Future, Kanye West, H.E.R, Jazmine Sullivan, Kendrick Lamar, Tems and Lil Baby. See the full list of nominees here.

The mainstage performers at the 2022 BET Awards are:

Babyface

Chance The Rapper

Chlöe

Doechii

Ella Mai

Fireboy DML

Givēon

Jack Harlow

Joey Bada$$

Maverick City Music / Kirk Franklin

Latto

Lil Wayne

Lizzo

Muni Long

Roddy Ricch

The performers for Sean “Diddy” Combs tribute’ are:

Mary J. Blige

Sean “Diddy” Combs

Jodeci

Nas

Lil’ Kim

Busta Rhymes

The Lox

Bryson Tiller

Faith Evans

The Maverick City Choir

The performers for the BET Amplified Stage are:

GoGo Morrow

OGI

The hosts and presenters are:

Big Freedia

Bleu

Carl Anthony Payne II

Crystal Hayslett

Daniel Kaluuya

Ebony Obsidian

Eva Marcille

Idris Elba

Irv Gotti

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

KJ Smith

Luke James

Marsai Martin

Mignon

Nene Leakes

Ne-Yo

Novi Brown

Ray J

Sanaa Lathan

Serayah

Tamar Braxton

Terrence J

Tisha Campbell

Will Packer