Jack Harlow’s DJ charged with Kentucky murder

Ronnie T. O’Bannon, best known as Ronnie Lucciano and the DJ for rapper Jack Harlow, has been charged with the murder of a woman in Kentucky.

As the Courier Journal reports, Lucciano is suspected of shooting and killing a woman at the party on Saturday (May 8).

The victim, identified as 37-year-old Kasmira Nash, was shot by O’Bannon around 1:30am on Saturday at the Vibes nightclub in Louisville, according to the city’s Metro Police. O’Bannon has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

According to his lawyer, Rob Eggert, O’Bannon turned himself in yesterday (May 11). In a statement, Eggert said: “Despite the negative portrayal on social media, Ronnie O’Bannon is an excellent person. He has worked for years with Jack Harlow and is a prominent DJ in his own right. I’m confident he’ll be exonerated at trial”

The incident took place during a ‘2021 Derby Weekend Kickoff’ party ahead of the Kentucky Derby horse race. Police have reported that Harlow was with O’Bannon at the Churchill Downs racetrack where the Derby is held a few hours before the event at Vibes where the shooting occurred, but have not confirmed whether Harlow was present at Vibes.

Harlow then cancelled a planned performance at Churchill Downs set for Saturday, with a spokesperson telling the Courier Journal that Harlow’s management team cited health issues for the cancellation, saying he “would not be able to participate in the engagement to perform riders up.”