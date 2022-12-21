Jack Johnson granted five-year restraining order against one of his fans

Jack Johnson has been granted a five-year restraining order against a fan who continuously “popped up” at his hotel room and concerts.

The five-year order comes after Johnson was first granted a temporary restraining order against the fan in October of this year. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the singer became “worried for his safety” in August after the female fan confronted him at his hotel in Houston, Texas. TMZ reported that the hostile interaction resulted in the police being called as Johnson’s bandmate witnessed the ordeal.

Johnson also claimed that the fan would continually purchase VIP tickets for his tours in order to get close to him, as well as send emails to himself and his management about being the victim of a financial scheme. According to TMZ, the fan posed a risk to Johnson given her ability to track his movements and touring dates, which are readily available online.

Johnson reportedly claimed that the fan had been “hounding” him for years, despite the singer’s legal team sending “several cease and desist orders to no avail”. Last week, Johnson testified in court to have the temporary restraining order expanded to five years. Johnson, his wife Kim and their 16-year-old child are all protected by the restraining order, which will expire in 2027.

According to John’s tour schedule, the singer performed at Texas’ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion venue on August 26, as part of his broader world tour in support of the 2022 ‘Meet The Moonlight’. Johnson’s fifth LP was preceded by the title track and the lead single ‘One Step Ahead’, and marked his first new album in five years upon its release in June. Johnson wrapped up the Australiasian leg of his ‘Meet The Moonlight’ tour in Napier, New Zealand earlier this month.

In other Jack Johnson news, the singer praised producer Blake Mills — whom he worked with on ‘Meet The Moonlight’ — as “one of the greatest guitar players alive right now”.