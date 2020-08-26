Jack Peñate has shared a new three-track EP, ‘Noetics’

Jack Peñate has shared a surprise new three-track EP – listen to ‘Noetics’ below.

The EP follows Peñate’s return last year with his ‘After You’ album, which ended a near-decade break from music for the singer.

Peñate shared a new statement on the EP, which was recorded late last year at the legendary Electric Lady Studios in New York, in which he said: “Everyone saw angels in the sky, their faces materialised as we lay on our backs. Real or projections, it’s difficult to know. These songs are like that.

“They appeared and faded many lives before now. Incarnations of incarnations, discursively forming over and over until a short session during lockdown (all social distanced and by government standards) where they were brought together to take their final shape. They’re exhalations cast in stone I suppose, a reflection on the reflection.

He added: “They were written about times now seemingly unreal but with more authority than what I know has really existed. Inspired in ways by the Disintegration Loops, they grasp for understanding of something revelatory but ephemeral and the war to regain that knowledge.

“Sometimes you’ve got to let time rub the edges off, the sun burn holes and the flux of the seasons warp the memory tape.”

Peñate is set to perform a special live-streamed gig tomorrow night (August 27) at 7pm BST from London venue Laylow. The performance will be available via the singer’s official Instagram page.

Reviewing last year’s ‘After You’ album, NME wrote: “Spending such a long time away could have been a risk – a return that ended up more Tom Vek than Jamie T. But ‘After You’ shows an artist rejuvenated and fired up, and hopefully back on track to stick to a more timely release schedule in the next decade.”

Speaking to NME about the album and his time away last year, Peñate said: “It’s taken much longer than I expected. In articles, they’re like, ‘They last released a record three years ago’ and you’re like, ‘Oh, that sounds cool.’ But 10? Get on with it, man. I hold my hands up – that was too much.”