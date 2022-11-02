Watch Jack White’s new live video for ‘A Tip From You To Me’

Jack White has shared his new live video for his song ‘A Tip From You To Me’ – watch the clip below.

The track is taken from White’s recent solo album ‘Entering Heaven Alive’, the second of two LP releases from the White Stripes musician in 2022 after April’s ‘Fear Of The Dawn’.

A new clip for ‘A Tip From You To Me’ has now been released by White, featuring footage that was filmed over the summer during his ‘Supply Chain Issues Tour’.

The video, which was edited by Brad Holland, is soundtracked by live audio from White’s August 13 show at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

You can watch the live video for ‘A Tip From You To Me’ below.

The clip follows swiftly on from White’s recent cover of Loretta Lynn’s ‘Van Lear Rose’, which he performed at Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music Of Loretta Lynn in Nashville in memory of Lynn who died last month at the age of 90.

White produced the late country singer-songwriter’s 42nd solo album ‘Van Lear Rose’ in April 2004, and duetted with Lynn on the track ‘Portland Oregon’.

He paid tribute to Lynn in an Instagram video last month, saying: “[Lynn] was such an incredible presence and such a brilliant genius in ways that I think only people who got to work with her might know about.

“What she did for feminism, women’s rights, in a time period and a genre of music that was the hardest to do it in is just outstanding, and will live on for a long time.”