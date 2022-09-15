Jack White announces Asia dates in November, including shows in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok

Jack White has announced dates for an Asian tour in November.

The tour will include stops in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Seoul. The tour will begin in Korea on November 8 at the YesLive Live Hall in Seoul, before moving to the Central World Live House in Bangkok on November 12. The tour’s Singapore date will take place at the Star Theatre the following Monday, on November 14.

Tickets to the Singapore show will go on VAULT Presale on September 21, Live Nation Presale on September 22 and General Sale on September 23. Tickets are bring priced at SGD $88, $98, $108, $138, $168 and $198 for VIP. More information can be found here.

The Malaysian date closes the tour, and will take place on November 16 at Zepp KL. Presales for the show begin on September 21 and 22 for VAULT and Live Nation members respectively, while general sales begin on September 23.

The four Asian dates will form part of White’s current world tour, titled ‘Supply Chain Issues’, which began in April this year in the US. Earlier this month, the Third Man Records don also announced plans for a live album recorded during the tour, which will include three vinyl LPs collecting an assortment of tracks from the tour’s setlists.

Meanwhile, the former White Stripes frontman released his fifth solo full-length, ‘Entering Heaven Alive’ earlier in July, which followed the April record ‘Fear Of The Dawn’. In a four-star NME review of ‘Entering Heaven Alive’, reviewer Thomas Smith praised the album for showcasing “[White’s] often breathtaking artistry”, and as being part of a “creative period… that both fans and White alike will look back on as one of his most complete and satisfying yet.”

The dates for Jack White’s 2022 Asia tour are:

NOVEMBER

5 – Samsung Hall – Manila, Philippines

8 – Yes24 Live Hall, Seoul – South Korea

10 – Capital Studios – Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

12 – Central World Live House – Bangkok, Thailand

14 – The Star Theatre – Singapore

16 – Zepp KL – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia