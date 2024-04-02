Jack White hails “talented and gracious” Beyoncé after she sends him a bunch of flowers

Jack White has thanked Beyoncé after she sent him a bunch of flowers.

The former White Stripes man took to his Instagram page to share an image and message sent by the ‘Cowboy Carter’ singer.

He wrote: “What a sweet gesture to receive here in Nashville this morning from the talented and gracious @beyonce celebrating her new Cowboy Carter album. Much love and respect to you Madam, and thank you kindly. Keep making beautiful and powerful music, nobody sings like you.”

In her message, she thanked him for how much he influenced her on her new record.

Advertisement

She added: “Jack, I hope you are well. I just wanted you to know how much you inspired me on this record. Sending you my love, Beyoncé.”

Despite White not appearing on the record, the pair previously teamed up on the track ‘Don’t Hurt Yourself’ on Beyoncé’s 2016 album ‘Lemonade’.

Recommended

He previously described their collaboration at the time as “bodacious, vicious and incredible”.

Speaking about how the collaboration came about he added: “I just talked to Beyonce and she said ‘I want to be in a band with you.’ I said ‘Really? Well, I’d love to do something.’

“She took the sketch of a lyrical outline and turned it into the most bodacious, vicious, incredible song. I don’t even know what you’d classify it as: soul, rock & roll, whatever. ‘Don’t Hurt Yourself’ is incredibly intense. I’m so amazed at what she did with it.”

In 2018, White also revealed that he had written an alternative arrangement for the ‘Lemonade’ track ‘Daddy Lessons’, which never saw the light of day.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Beyoncé recently thanked Stevie Wonder for playing harmonica on her ‘Jolene’ cover on ‘Cowboy Carter’.

Reviewing the record, NME awarded it five stars and described the LP as “country reinvention” that “strikes gold”.

It added: “Ms Carter unlocks yet another infinity stone with a heartfelt, expansive take on country music.”