Jack White shares ‘Seven Nation Army’ live video from rooftop Soho gig and announces live album

Jack White has announced a new live album of his 2021 Soho rooftop performance in London – watch a clip of ‘Seven Nation Army’ from the gig below.

Last September, White played a surprise set on the London rooftop of Damien Hirst to celebrate the grand opening of his new Third Man Records store down the road.

Now, after his two 2022 solo albums – ‘Fear Of The Dawn’ and ‘Entering Heaven Alive’ – were named Albums Of The Year by Rough Trade, White has released the full Soho rooftop set as a live album on vinyl.

The ‘Live From Marshall Street’ bonus LP is released alongside the two solo albums in a triple vinyl collectors’ set and can be ordered here.

Watch the performance of ‘Seven Nation Army’ from the gig below.

At the gig, White opened with The White Stripes‘ ‘Dead Leaves On The Dirty Ground’, going on to play ‘Lazarretto’, The Raconteurs track ‘Steady As She Goes’ and more from across his career.

Of the gig’s surroundings, he added: “I wanna play a song to all the neighbours we’re upsetting now, to the neighbours we’re about to be friends with now, and to Damien Hirst who let us use his balcony.” He then performed White Stripes track ‘We Are Gonna Be Friends’ before ending with ‘Seven Nation Army’.

Prior to his rooftop performance, White performed in the basement of the store itself, where he rolled through The White Stripes’ ‘Hello Operator’, ‘Why Can’t You Be Nicer To Me’ and ‘Icky Thump’ as well as solo favourites ‘Sixteen Saltines’, ‘What’s Done Is Done’ and ‘Love Interruption’.

Elsewhere, White is reportedly set to appear in Martin Scorsese‘s new film, Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Killers of the Flower Moon, which stars Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, is based on a book of the same name. The western – Scorsese’s first – will investigate the murders of the native Osage people in 1920s Oklahoma, where oil deposits were discovered.

White’s previous acting roles include playing Elvis Presley in in Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, alongside a role in Anthony Minghella’s 2003 period war film Cold Mountain.