Jack White teases new music for 2024

Jack White has teased new music for 2024.

The former White Stripes man took to his Instagram page on New Year’s Day (January 1) to share a new snippet of what appears to be new music.

The clip doesn’t contain any vocals but features White’s trademark guitar riff. You can listen to it below.

No further details about the clip such as a title or release date, have been shared as of yet, but it does feature a blue backdrop, the colour often associated with his work.

White last released his two solo albums ‘Fear Of The Dawn’ and ‘Entering Heaven Alive’ in 2022.

Reviewing the former, NME awarded the record three stars and and said: “Having only half checked out of 2018 experiment ‘Boarding House Reach’, the former ‘Stripe has compromised with an often purposeless follow-up.”

The latter meanwhile received four stars and was described as White’s “richest and most satisfying solo era yet”, adding: “The concluding part of the former White Stripe’s twin album collection showcases his often breathtaking artistry.”

He also played a memorable show at Glastonbury‘s Park Stage that year, which NME awarded five stars and said the “guitar hero literally smashes his secret set out of The Park”.

More recently, he released ‘The White Stripes – Live In Las Vegas’ 3xLP package from 2003 last October, which also featured a collaborative live version of ‘Ball And Biscuit’ with Bob Dylan in Detroit, Michigan in 2004 on a bonus seven-inch record pressed on glittery red vinyl.

The 2003 song featured on the band’s fourth studio album, ‘Elephant’.