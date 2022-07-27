Jackson Wang added to We The Fest 2022 lineup

Indonesia’s We The Fest has dropped a surprise announcement that Jackson Wang will perform at the Jakarta Festival this September.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2022

The special announcement was made today (July 27) via social media following the festival’s first-wave lineup on July 15. Further details surrounding Jackson Wang’s performance, including if it will be a headline slot, or what day he will perform on, has yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Jackson Wang is now the latest act to be added to the bill, which features the likes of Beabadoobee, Oh Wonder, R3HAB, Pink Sweats, Snakehips, Shallou, Surf Mesa, Raisa, Tulus, Afgan, Dewa 19 ft. Ello, Isyana Sarasvati, Lyodra, Bilal Indrajaya, Gangga, Hondo, Pamungkas, Perunggu, Sore, The Adams and Zack Tabudlo.

More acts are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

We The Fest is slated to take place from September 23 to September 25 at the GBK Sports Complex in Senayan, Jakarta. It will mark the festival’s first with a live, in-person crowd since July 2019. The 2019 festival was headlined by Rae Sremmurd, Travis and Troye Sivan.

Tickets to We The Fest 2022 are now on sale and can be purchased here for local festival attendees. International ticketing – which is typically available about a month before the festival takes place – has yet to be announced.