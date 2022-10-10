Jackson Wang announces details for ‘Magic Man’ Bangkok concert

Jackson Wang has announced the details for his concert in Thailand this November as part of his ‘Magic Man’ world tour.

Wang is set to perform at the Impact Arena in Bangkok this November 26 to kick off the tour, which will see him subsequently making his way to Kuala Lumpur on December 17.

Tickets will go on sale this October 14 via Thai Ticket Major at 10pm local time, with prices starting at THB2,000. Two limited VIP packages are also available, with the THB9,000 package offering VIP memorabilia, a commemorative VIP tour token and early entry VIP priority check-in.

Advertisement

The THB18,000 package includes all of the above alongside a group photo opportunity with Jackson Wang and a sound check party. Purchasers will also have their VIP memorabilia autographed.

More ‘Magic Man’ tour dates are expected to be announced in the coming months.

The singer announced his tour late last month, with a concert in Singapore on December 23 capping off the Asia leg before Wang begins a run of three announced shows for 2023 in London on January 12, Paris on January 15 and Dubai on February 4. The tour is being held in support of Wang’s new album of the same name, which NME‘s Tanu I. Raj praised as the album where “Jackson Wang steps up and fully embraces his own potential” in a glowing review.

Released on September 9, Wang’s ‘Magic Man’ is his sophomore LP, and features the previously released singles ‘Blue’, ‘Cruel’ and ‘Blow’. ‘Blue’ was notably performed live months before the album’s release at the 2022 K-pop Masterz Metro Manila’s Mall of Asia Arena last July, which also fell on the day Wang released ‘Cruel’.

Wang reunited with GOT7 in May to release their self-titled 12th Korean-language EP. The group’s first official comeback as a unit after their departure from JYP Entertainment, the EP was led by title track ‘NANANA’ and followed their 2020 releases in the mini-album ‘Dye’ and their fourth studio album ‘Breath Of Love: Last Piece’.