Jackson Wang announces ‘Magic Man’ North American dates

Jackson Wang has confirmed details of his first ever North American headline tour, in support of second studio album ‘Magic Man’ – check out dates below and grab tickets here.

Wang’s “I’m not a mystery, I’m just magic” tour kicks off April 26 at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium. The six-date run will then visit San Francisco, Vancouver, Chicago and Toronto before finishing up in New York on May 11.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am local time on January 20, and will be available here. A pre-sale is set to take place January 18.

Announcing the run of shows, the GOT7 member wrote, “Can’t wait to share ‘Magic Man’”.

Wang announced the first leg of his ‘Magic Man’ world tour last year, with three shows in Southeast Asia. He started 2023 with a London headline show and tomorrow (January 15) he’s set to play Paris before a February headline show in Dubai.

During a recent show in Bangkok, Wang gave some fans a lap-dance and embraced the front row while carrying a bottle of alcohol.

Magic Man was released last year. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “The best moments on ‘Magic Man’ come when Wang combines his commitment with a casual, cool attitude that’s borderline playful – when he edges close to the mysterious, charming persona of the album’s title. If his previous releases told his coming-of-age story, ‘Magic Man’ is where Jackson Wang steps up and fully embraces his own potential.”

Jackson Wang will play:

APRIL

26 – Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles

28 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco

30 – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird, Vancouver

MAY

04 – Wintrust Arena, Chicago

06 – Coca-Cola Coliseum, Toronto

11 – Barclay’s Centre, New York