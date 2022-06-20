Jackson Wang, BamBam and TREASURE to perform in Manila this July

GOT7 members Jackson Wang and BamBam and YG Entertainment boyband TREASURE will join forces for a Manila concert this July.

Announced on Sunday afternoon (June 19), the single-day concert – titled 2022 K-Pop Masterz in Manila – will take place July 29 at the SM Mall Of Asia Arena in metro Manila. The concert will be a three-hour affair, per a previous teaser from promoter PULP Live World.

Tickets are slated to go on sale on Saturday, June 26 at 12PM local time via smtickets.com and physical SM Ticketing outlets across the country. Ticketing details have yet to be announced.

The Manila concert is part of a larger tour for the K-Pop Masterz series of shows. A Bangkok, Thailand edition of the show is set to take place on July 31. TREASURE have been confirmed for that show.

Additional dates for the K-Pop Masterz tour across the region have yet to be announced.

Ahead of the K-Pop Masterz concert in Manila, Jackson Wang will perform in Bangkok on July 12 at Rajamangala Stadium to kick off the Match Century Cup 2022, an exhibition match between the English Premier League teams Manchester United and Liverpool.

Wang is also scheduled to perform at 88rising’s Head In The Clouds festival this August in California alongside Rich Brian, NIKI, Warren Hue, Jay Park, MILLI and more.