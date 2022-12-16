Jackson Wang to host Christmas Eve party in Singapore

Jackson Wang is set to host a Christmas Eve party in Singapore following his ‘Magic Man’ tour date the day before.

Wang’s ‘Magic Man Afterparty’ Christmas Eve event will take place at the Marquee nightclub in Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands this December 24, starting at 10pm local time. Wang will be hosting the party, with Marquee resident DJ NASH D set to provide beats in what will be Marina Bay Sand’s first-ever pool party open to the public.

Tickets for the party are now available via BigTix starting at SGD388.

Wang’s ‘Magic Man’ tour date in Singapore this December 23 will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The Singapore tour date will be the final Asia show on Wang’s tour before his run of three shows in London, Paris and Dubai next year.

The tour is being held in support of the GOT7 member’s latest album of the same name and his first release with 88rising, which was previewed by singles ‘Blow’, ‘Cruel’, and ‘Blue’. In NME’s four-star review, Tanu I. Raj highlighted the album’s rock-leaning direction, stating that “not only does he deftly wear this new sound, but also combines it seamlessly with his previous influences to delightful results”.

The LP follows his debut English-language mixtape ‘LOST & FOUND’, which showcased eight previously unreleased tracks. Earlier this year in August, the singer also released ‘Mind Games’, a collaborative single with fellow 88rising artist MILLI which will be featured on the label’s upcoming compilation album ‘Head In The Clouds III’. Its release date has yet to be announced.

Wang also recently appeared as a headliner in both Jakarta’s and Manila’s inaugural editions of Head In the Clouds festival.