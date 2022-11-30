Jackson Wang gives fans lap dances and more as fanservice at Bangkok ‘Magic Man’ show

Jackson Wang gave concert-goers lap dances and more as fanservice at a recent Bangkok show, as part of his ‘Magic Man’ world tour.

The GOT7 member recently completed his solo three-night residency at Bangkok’s Impact Arena from November 25 to 27, during which he was captured by fans to have given several concert-goers lap dances and allowing fans to touch his shirtless torso as part of his fanservice at the shows.

In one video that received over 22,000 likes on Twitter, Wang can be seen making his way close to the barricade that separated fans in the mosh pit and the stage with a full bottle of alcohol in his hands. He steps up on the barricade while shirtless as a number of fans reach out to touch Wang’s bare chest and arms.

Wang was also captured in a separate viral video inviting a female fan on stage during his performance of the single ‘The Moment’. He started to perform a lap dance on her, alongside a group of back-up dancers, while she’s seated on a chair.

Wang is currently on the Asian leg of his first-ever solo headline world tour ‘Magic Man’, with stops in Malaysia and Singapore left. The Hong Kong-born K-pop idol will be making his way over to Kuala Lumpur to perform a sold-out show at the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil on December 17. He will then head over to Singapore for a one-night show on December 23 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Wang will also be performing in London, Paris and Dubai in January.

Wang is also slated to visit India in late January next year as part of the performing line-up of Lollapalooza India. While not a headline concert, the singer’s involvement in the upcoming music festival makes him the only K-pop artist in the line-up.

The ongoing ‘Magic Man’ world tour is in support of his latest full-length record of the same name, released in early September. Out of the ten tracks included on the album, three have so far received video treatments – ‘Blue’, ‘Cruel’ and ‘Blow’. The album also received a glowing four-star review from NME’s Tanu I. Raj, who wrote: “‘Magic Man’ is where Jackson Wang steps up and fully embraces his own potential”.