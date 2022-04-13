Jackson Wang says he felt “lost” about where his music career was headed

GOT7’s Jackson Wang revealed that he has been feeling unsure about where his music career is headed.

The GOT7 recently made an appearance on The Cruz Show, a programme on Los Angeles radio station Real 92.3 LA, where he spoke about his upcoming English-language solo album ‘Magic Man’ and his nearly decade-long career in the music industry.

During the interview, Wang revealed that he had hit a rough patch sometime in the past year. “I was having a hard time,” Wang said. “You know, I’m in this industry for eight, nine years and it just got to a point – like I’m thankful and blessed along the journey – but it got to a point that I was lost, man. I didn’t know who I am and what am I doing now.”

Wang elaborated that he also felt apprehensive about being honest about his struggle with his music career. “Is this really what I want to do? Because you don’t know what’s happening tomorrow,” the singer added.

“Should I be honest with everybody and to myself that, ‘Hey, just give out a hundred percent [of] what’s inside me, deliver it on the table and have everyone see it, feel it?’,” he questioned.

Elsewhere in the interview, Wang also revealed that it was this rough patch that inspired much of forthcoming album, ‘Magic Man’. “[‘Magic Man’] is about a journey of exploring and finding the new me,” Wang explained. “You know, taking the time and deciding to put everything – whoever I was, whatever I had – behind and move on to accept the new me.”

Last month, Wang released a brand-new English-language single called Blow’. That song came shortly after Wang dropped the mixtape ‘LOST & FOUND’, which comprised eight old songs he had previously recorded but left unreleased.

According to a press statement, ‘Blow’ is the first look at Wang’s “Magic Man” persona, as hinted at the end of the music video. The persona will act as the main inspiration for the creation and direction of his forthcoming album of the same name.