Jackson Wang gets his heart broken in video for ‘LMLY’

GOT7’s Jackson Wang has released a heartbreaking video for his new single ‘LMLY’, which stands for ‘Leave Me Loving You’.

The video is a sequel to the clip for his 2020 single with Galantis, ‘Pretty Please’, and was scripted by the K-pop idol and co-directed in collaboration with 88rising’s Mamesjao. Inspired by ’90s-inspired Hong Kong and Chinese films, the visual stars Wang as a busboy who falls in love with one of the restaurant’s regular patrons.

“I came up with the treatment that follows my previous release ‘Pretty Please’, still staying in the time zone of ’90s Hong Kong-Chinese movie style, ” Wang says in the video’s credits. “The way I decided to shoot the video, it’s more towards [a] movie structure this time, rather than the musical and choreo performances I always do.”

“The storyline of [the] ‘Leave Me Loving You’ music video, it’s another love story. I’m playing a role of a dishwasher in the restaurant and I fell in love with the girl since the day she came in,” he adds. “Everything about this love story only happened in my mind. It’s my imagination. It never happened.”

‘Love Me Loving You’ is Wang’s second solo single of 2021, following his Mandarin single ‘Alone’. However, the singer has also released a number of collaborations this year, including ‘Magnetic’ with Rain, ‘So Bad’ with Chinese rapper Vava and ‘M.I.A’ with Indonesian singer Afgan.

‘Love Me Loving You’ is expected to appear on Wang’s forthcoming English album, due out later this year. Last month, the singer said that he had been working on two records, in English and Chinese, with the former slated for a global release this August.