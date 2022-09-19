Jackson Wang, NIKI, Rich Brian and more announced for 88rising’s Head In The Clouds Jakarta

88rising has announced the full line-up for their Head In the Clouds festival in Jakarta, which will be taking place later this December.

Rich Brian, NIKI, Joji, Jackson Wang, (G)I-DLE, and eaJ – the solo moniker of Jay Park – will be headlining the festival, while electronic icon Kaskade will also be playing in a special appearance. Other notable inclusions in the line-up include J-pop stars YOASOBI, South Korean musician BIBI, Indonesian metal trio Voice of Baceprot, MILLI, Warren Hue, Ylona Garcia, and J-idol performance unit Atarashii Gakko!.

Advertisement

Head In The Clouds Jakarta will take place on December 3 and 4 at Community Park PIK2. Two-day passes for general admission go for 2,958,000 IDR, while VIP passes and club passes for two-day access go for 5,133,000 IDR, and 11,600,000 IDR respectively. Ticket sales begin Wednesday, September 21 at 10am. Find tickets here.

88rising began teasing the festival in March, and confirmed dates for the event in August.

The label previously attempted to introduce the festival to Indonesia earlier in 2020, although efforts were ultimately foiled by the COVID-19 pandemic. That planned edition of the event originally boasted a line-up featuring Rich Brian, Joji, Dumbfoundead, Stephanie Poetri, and Higher Brothers.

Earlier in August, 88rising also confirmed dates for their first Head In The Clouds festival in Manila. The event will take place on December 9 and 10, at Manila’s SM Festival Grounds in Paranaque City, Manila.

The full line-up for Head In The Clouds Jakarta is:

NIKI

Rich Brian

Joji

Jackson Wang

Kaskade

(G)I-DLE

eaJ

YOASOBI

BIBI

Atarashii Gakko!

Elephante

MILLI

Spence Lee

Stephanie Poetri

Veegee

Voice of Baceprot

Warren Hue

Yanqi Zhang

Ylona Garcia