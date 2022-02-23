Jackson Wang refutes rumours that he is dating (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi

Jackson Wang has denied rumours regarding a romantic relationship with (G)I-DLE member Song Yuqi.

In a video recently uploaded to Chinese social media site Weibo, it was alleged that Song was seen in Wang’s apartment complex shortly after getting settled in China, and later driven back to her hotel by a driver employed by Wang sometime in late 2021. The video has since gone viral, sparking rumours that the two idols are in a relatonshio.

Earlier today, Wang’s management company, RYCE Entertainment, issued a statement through Weibo, refuting rumours that the K-pop idols are dating. The statement claimed that the video posted on the social media platform was “pieced together and purposely twisted the truth” in order to “mislead the public and create misunderstanding towards [Wang]”, as translated by Koreaboo.

“It’s common and normal for friends to gather at [Wang’s] home,” RYCE Entertainment added. “The actions of the said independent media account not only invaded the artist’s privacy, but also caused damaged to Mr. [Wang’s] reputation.” The company added that a police report has since been filed in order to protect the artist’s privacy.

“With regards to this situation, the company has already filed a police report in order to protect Mr. [Wang’s] rights through public safety agencies and promote a clean and safe online environment,” the company added. “We believe the law is serious and just, and will not allow criminals to think they can get away with violations.”

Cube Entertainment, which is Song’s management company, has yet to release a statement on the matter.