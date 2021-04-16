Jackson Wang to appear in short film for 13th Shanghai Biennale

Jackson Wang is set to appear in a short film for the 13th Shanghai Biennale.

The GOT7 member will appear in the film titled 爱他，爱她，爱ta (Love Him, Love Her, Love Ta) as an art ambassador alongside seven other contemporary artists from different fields, as Bandwagon reported.

The film, helmed by Chinese contemporary artist and filmmaker Yang Fudong, is scheduled to premiere on April 17 – the first day of the Biennale.

Wang’s involvement in the film was revealed in a WeChat announcement by contemporary art museum and Shanghai Biennale venue Power Station of Art on April 14.

This year titled “Bodies of Water,” the Shanghai Biennale will focus on the relationship between humans and the earth’s climate. In response to the pandemic, it took place in three phases, the last of which begins tomorrow and will run through July 25.

This news comes less than a month after Wang released a heartbreaking video for his latest single ‘LMLY’, which stands for ‘Leave Me Loving You’.

The track is Wang’s second solo single of 2021, following his Mandarin single ‘Alone’. The singer has also featured on several collaborative tracks this year, including ‘Magnetic’ with K-pop veteran Rain, ‘So Bad’ with Chinese rapper Vava, and ‘M.I.A’ with Indonesian singer Afgan.

In December, Wang released the single, ‘過 Should’ve Let Go’, which features Singaporean Mandopop star JJ Lin.