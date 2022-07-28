Jackson Wang to host party at Marquee Singapore this August

Jackson Wang is scheduled to host a part at the Marquee nightclub in Singapore this August.

Announced by Men’s Folio on Instagram today (July 28), the party is currently slated to take place on August 6. Bandwagon reports that the party will be a TEAM WANG Records (Human Remix) showcase.

It is currently unclear if the GOT7 artist will perform at the party.

Tickets will be available for SGD $60 online, and $70 at the door. More information regarding online ticketing and event timings have yet to be announced.

Per Men’s Folio, the party will be the nightclub’s first to be hosted by an international artist since it first opened its doors in 2019. The party will be the second that Jackson has hosted, according to Bandwagon. His Human Remix parties are held annually as a way for musicians and artists to gather and inspire one another.

The news comes just a day after it was announced that Jackson Wang will be performing at this year’s We The Fest in Jakarta, Indonesia in late September. The festival is scheduled to run from September 23 to 25, and a firm date for Wang’s performance has yet to be revealed.

Tickets to We The Fest 2022 are now on sale and can be purchased here for local festival attendees. International ticketing – which is typically available about a month before the festival takes place – has yet to be announced.