Jackson Wang to perform before Manchester United and Liverpool exhibition match in Bangkok

Jackson Wang will be performing before a Manchester United and Liverpool exhibition match in Bangkok this July.

READ MORE: Every GOT7 song ranked in order of greatness

The rapper and GOT7 member will be performing an hourlong set at the kickoff show for the Match Century Cup 2022, an exhibition match between the English Premier League teams Manchester United and Liverpool.

Wang’s set will take place from 6-7pm on July 12 at Rajamangala Stadium. Ticket prices begin at 5,000 baht. More details can be found via Thai Ticket Major.

Advertisement

Earlier in March, Wang dropped a new English-language single titled ‘Blow’. The release unveiled the rapper and idol’s new “Magic Man” persona, and teased an upcoming album in the works, also titled ‘Magic Man’.

Besides the Bangkok Century Cup, Wang also teased more global dates on his official Instagram page: “MAGICMAN heading around the world 2022”.

Wang was recently confirmed for the California edition of 88rising’s festival, Head In The Clouds, alongside artists including NIKI, Rich Brian, and Warren Hue.

In March, Wang dropped the eight-track English mixtape ‘LOST & FOUND’, which followed his 2019 debut full-length, ‘Mirrors’.

In related news, Wang’s group GOT7 made their long-awaited return in May with a self-titled EP, alongside a music video for the track ‘NANANA’.