Jackson Wang, Warren Hue, Seori and more on 88rising’s line-up for Double Happiness global digital festival

This week, 88rising will host a live-streamed Lunar New Year festival featuring Jackson Wang, Warren Hue and more.

The Double Happiness global digital festival has booked a lineup of 88rising signees and associated acts, including Indonesian singer-songwriter Stephanie Poetri, Chinese artists Adawa and Shayiting EL, who appeared on the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings soundtrack, and South Korean singer-songwriter Seori.

Set to begin February 5 at 11am in the UTC+8 timezone, Double Happiness can be streamed on 88rising’s YouTube channel and Facebook Page.

Fans can watch the concert for free, but donations are encouraged as the concert is a fundraising effort for the Asian Mental Health Collective, which is dedicated to normalising and de-stigmatising mental health among the Asian diaspora. That said, 88rising has yet to disclose how fans can donate to the organisation and details are forthcoming.

Also a member of GOT7, Jackson Wang most recently released two singles with his supergroup PANTHEPACK, which also features American-Chinese singer Karencici, Taiwanese musician J.Sheon and Rap Of China breakout star ICE.

Indonesian rapper Warren Hue is readying the release of his debut album ‘Boy Of The Year’, having signed to 88rising last year. He featured heavily on the soundtrack for Shang-Chi and joined forces with fellow Indonesian 88rising stars Rich Brian and NIKI on the summery single ‘California’.

Hue spoke to NME about the moment he was told he would be contributing music to a Marvel movie, saying, “I was just like, whoa, this is too insane to be true. I didn’t really process it. Because it’s Marvel, man. Everyone’s on Marvel.”

“And especially [in] Indonesia, the culture of Marvel is huge.”

Hue was nominated for the Best New Asian Act award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 alongside The Filters, Alec Orachi, Ena Mori, and eventual winner Shye, and beat the likes of Malaysia’s FORCEPARKBOIS andPyra, Ramengvrl & Yayoi Daimon to clinch Best Song by an Asian Artist with his 88rising solo debut ‘Omomo Punk’. He has been named one of the NME 100 essential emerging artists for 2022.

The lineup for the 88rising Double Happiness Global Festival in February 2022 is:

Jackson Wang

MINO

Woosung

Audrey Nuna

Stephanie Poetri

Warren Hue

Seori

MILLI

Adawa

Alex Porat

Mỹ Anh

Shayiting EL

Youngohm

Yuzhen