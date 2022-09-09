Jacob Collier announces Singapore concert for ‘Djesse’ world tour this November

English singer-songwriter Jacob Collier has announced a concert in Singapore as part of his ongoing ‘Djesse’ world tour.

Concert promoter LAMC Productions announced the concert on September 9 via their social media channels, revealing that Collier will perform at the Esplanade Theatre on November 19. Tickets for Collier’s Singapore concert will go on sale this September 14, with ticket prices starting at SGD128 for general admission passes via Sistic.

Advertisement

Collier previously announced shows in Manila and Bangkok as part of his ‘Djesse’ world tour. Collier is set to perform at the Moonstar Studio in Bangkok on November 21 before heading to the Filinvest Tent in Alabang, Manila on November 23.

Tickets for Collier’s Thailand tour date can be purchased here for a flat fee of THB2,200. Tickets for the Manila concert are priced at PHP3,000 for early birds, and PHP3,800 for regular buyers, and are now available via Tickelo.

No additional Asia tour dates have been announced at the time of writing.

In June, Collier released the poignant single ‘Never Gonna Be Alone’ featuring Lizzy McApline and John Mayer, a track which he wrote during the coronavirus lockdown last year, and which helped him “process some grief I think we’re all feeling for our pasts and futures.”

It was the singer’s first release of the year following his 2021 single ‘The Sun Is In Your Eye’. The singer also released two collaborative singles last year in ‘Flow Freely’ with Justin Kauflin from the soundtrack of the documentary ‘Reflection – A Walk With Water’, and ‘erase me’ with singer-songwriter Lizzie Alpine.

Collier released his fourth studio album, ‘Djesse Vol. 3’ in August 2020. The record notably featured collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign on the track ‘All I Need’ and Daniel Caesar on ‘Time Alone With You’, as well as the T-Pain collaboration ‘Count The People’.