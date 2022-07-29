Jacob Collier to perform in Manila this November

Jacob Collier has added a show in Manila for his ongoing ‘Djesse’ world tour.

Filipino live concert series organiser Karpos Live made the announcement on the Manila concert on Friday (July) 29, saying the showcase is happening at the Filinvest Tent in Alabang on November 23.

On Instagram, Karpos Live said tickets will go on sale exclusively for fans registered with ticketing platform LYTE starting August 2, while others will be able to buy them on Tickelo from August 3 onwards.

The tickets, according to the flyer for the show, are also priced at PHP3,000 for early birds, and PHP3,800 for regular buyers.

The November show in Manila is the only date the London-based Collier has lined up for Southeast Asia so far, and it is currently unclear whether other dates will be announced for the region.

According to Rappler, this upcoming show is also not the first time that Collier landed in the Philippines for a performance, as the Grammy award-winning musician had taken the stage at the Malasimo Music and Arts Festival in Puerto Galera in 2016.

The news of the Manila date also comes less than a day after Collier announced the Australasian leg of the ‘Djesse’ world tour showcasing the titular four-album project.

In June, Collier released the poignant single ‘Never Gonna Be Alone’ featuring Lizzy McApline and John Mayer, a track which he wrote during the coronavirus lockdown last year, and which helped him “process some grief I think we’re all feeling for our pasts and futures.”