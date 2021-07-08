Jacob Rees-Mogg recites ‘World In Motion’ rap in House Of Commons

Jacob Rees-Mogg recited the rap from New Order‘s ‘World In Motion’ in the House Of Commons today (July 8).

The Conservative MP and Commons leader lifted John Barnes’ lyrics from the 1990 football anthem while answering a question in Parliament, inspired by England’s victory in last night’s Euros semi-final.

“Everyone I think is rejoicing at the football success, and I think the line to take, Mr. Speaker, is from Mr. Barnes,” Rees-Mogg began before delivering the opening bars of the iconic rap (“You’ve got to hold and give/ But do it at the right time/ You can be slow or fast/ But you must get to the line“).

“And can I reassure you, Mr. Speaker, that ‘We ain’t no hooligans/ This ain’t a football song/ Three lions on my chest/ I know we can’t go wrong‘.”

Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg quoted lines rapped by footballer John Barnes in the song World In Motion in the Commons following England's Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Denmarkhttps://t.co/U3tArRmeEv pic.twitter.com/6UbpAGezOc — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 8, 2021

Rees-Mogg went on to praise the “excellent leadership” of England manager Gareth Southgate, “which led to such a good triumph yesterday against Denmark.”

You can watch the full clip (if you dare) above.

It came after Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire suggested that Prime Minister Boris Johnson should begin “studying at the Gareth Southgate school of leadership” (via the Evening Standard).

Debbonaire said that the government should “honour” the England squad by now turning its attention to the NHS, environmental issues and a public inquiry into the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In contrast to the Prime Minister, Gareth Southgate and the England team value hard work, discipline, and preparation,” she said, adding that the British public “appreciate those qualities”.

“The British people will be asking themselves who they want to lead them – do they want someone who works hard and has a relentless focus on embodying British values, or do they want the current Prime Minister?”

Ahead of last night’s game, which secured England’s place in the Euros final against Italy on Sunday (July 11), it was announced that unheard rap segments from New Order’s ‘World In Motion’ will be going up for auction.

Meanwhile, the likes of Adele, Muse‘s Matt Bellamy, Dua Lipa and Liam Gallagher were among the artists celebrating yesterday’s 2-1 win after the nail-biting match went to extra time.