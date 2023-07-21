Jacoby Shaddix says Papa Roach, KoRn and Deftones are “the next Metallicas”

Jacoby Shaddix has claimed that Papa Roach, KoRn and Deftones are “the next Metallicas”.

During a recent interview with Iowa radio station Lazer 103.3 (via Metal Hammer), the Papa Roach frontman explained: “We’re watching Metallica step into that Rolling Stones spot right now. And Foo Fighters are another one of those groups.”

The comments came after host Andy Hall expressed his concerns about there being a possible lack of newer bands that are able to reach James Hetfield and co’s level of success after they retire.

Shaddix, who founded Papa Roach in 1993, went on to cite his own group as well as KoRn and Deftones as “the next Metallicas”.

The vocalist continued: “You know what I mean? That’s it. We’re stepping into that spot now. It just comes to, I guess, being able to survive the treachery of this rock and roll life. And if you can do that and still continue to create good art and good music, then we can get into that space.”

Speaking of his band’s lifelong ambition to become a veteran act, Shaddix said: “It was my goal, honestly, since childhood. When we first formed Papa Roach back in 1993, we were like, ‘We wanna do this till like we’re just old friends from young years’. And now we’re here.”

The singer then recalled Papa Roach supporting Stone Temple Pilots in the early ’00s: “I remember watching their set, and it was just like a greatest-hits setlist – everything [was like], ‘I know that song’. ‘Oh, I know that song.’ And it was just song after song… and the show was an hour and a half. And it felt like it was 45 minutes, because it was just engaging and entertaining.

“And it was like, ‘I want that. That’s the goal for the band. Let’s do that’. We saw it alive in front of us. And here we are in 2023, 20-some-odd years later from first breaking onto the scene in the major-label game and still killing it in the game – still making music that’s resonating and connecting.”

Shaddix added: “And I couldn’t ask for anything more. And it makes me grateful that I’m taking care of myself too, so it’s, like, I can do this for some more years and I’m not just on my last legs.”

You can watch the full interview in the video above.

Papa Roach released their 11th and most recent album, ‘Ego Trip’, in 2022. It landed at Number 18 in the official UK albums chart, and Number Three in the UK rock and metal albums chart.

Last year also saw the arrival of KoRn’s 14th studio record ‘Requiem’, which earned a four-star review from NME. Deftones’ ninth LP, ‘Ohms’, was awarded five stars by NME upon its release in 2020.

Metallica, who formed back in 1981, dropped their 11th album ’72 Seasons’ this April. Last month, the band played two headline shows at Download Festival 2023 as part of their ambitious world stadium tour.

The run of concerts includes two nights in each city, promising a “no repeat weekend” of two different sets and two different opening acts.

During an interview with NME earlier this year, drummer Lars Ulrich was asked what his teenage self would make of Metallica’s latest album, given the band’s ability to keep connecting with new fans.

“I think 18-year-old Lars would appreciate the energy and spirit of ’72 Seasons’,” Ulrich responded. “I mean, he wouldn’t be able to wrap his head around the fact that Metallica would still be an entity 41 years later.”

He continued: “The reason we got in a band and connected was because we were all misfits, outcasts and loners. We found each other and started playing music together. Nobody knew it would have this staying power, so I think 18-year-old Lars would be pleasantly surprised that Metallica is still putting out a record like this.”