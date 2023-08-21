Jai Paul announces more headline tour dates

Jai Paul has announced a string of extra headline tour dates for 2023 – find all the details below.

The British musician will perform two nights at the The Mayan Theater in LA on September 26 and 27, followed by San Francisco’s The Regency Ballroom on September 29 and the city’s Portola Music Festival on September 30.

The artist will then head to Paris to perform at the Élysée Montmartre on November 27 and Berlin’s Huxley’s the next day (28). The final extra dates will see Paul perform two dates at Melbourne’s 170 Russell on December 4 and 5.

Tickets will be available exclusively via ballot on Paul’s website. Fans should sign up by 10pm PST on Wednesday, August 23 for LA and San Francisco shows. For the remaining shows, sign up must be completed by 9am local time on Monday, August 28.

Tickets will be limited to two per person, and all ballot winners will be notified by email on Monday, August 28.

Earlier this year, Paul performed his first ever live show at Coachella, ten years after the leaking of his unofficial debut album.

He then brought his live show to New York for two performances, followed by a pair of gigs at London’s HERE @ Outernet. The musician performed songs from 2013’s ‘Leak 04-13 (Bait Ones)’ and 2019’s double B-side singles ‘Do You Love Her Now / He’, along with a new, unreleased single titled ‘So Long’.

Reviewing Paul in London back in May, NME said the five-star show saw the “enigmatic star get his flowers” in a “flawless comeback”. It added: “Following the unauthorised leak of his music a decade ago, the Londoner withdrew from the limelight. His first run of shows ever are proving sensational and surprisingly sentimental.”

In April, Paul shared a message with his fans ahead of his live debut. “I always wanted to do something like this but yeah Im not gonna lie I am absolutely shitting it,” he wrote on his Reddit page.

“Anyway, I just wanted to let u lot know how much I appreciate all you staying with me for all this time. Hopefully it’s gonna be worth it,” the post continued. “Rehearsals been going good so far i reckon… Not long to go innit. For those of you able to make it out there, i will see you in a few days.”