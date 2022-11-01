Jakarta halts Berdendang Bergoyang Festival on second day due to overcrowding

Three-day Indonesian music festival Berdendang Bergoyang was cut short due to overcrowding.

The Jakarta police ordered for the event’s shut down before its second day ended, following reports of multiple attendees fainting in the crammed venue, per Coconuts Jakarta. They reportedly found that the organisers sold more tickets than the venue’s capacity of 10,000, ending up with a crowd of over 20,000 attendees each on the first and second days.

Initially, the event was only permitted to welcome up to 5,000 people per day, Central Jakarta Police Chief Komarudin revealed. The police are currently investigating whether the organisers intended to sell passes that exceed what was granted in their permit.

Ticket holders will be refunded for the cancellations that occurred on the second and third days.

Berdendang Bergoyang Festival – held on October 28 to 30 at Istora Senayan – enlisted the likes of Pamungkas, .Feast, Isyana Sarasvati and more in its lineup. The festival made its debut in 2018, succeeded by two more affairs in 2019 and 2020.

Overcrowding caused a massive tragedy in South Korea over the weekend, following the Halloween celebrations in Itaewon in Seoul. It was reported that over 100,000 people gathered in the district, which witnessed the crowd crush that killed over 150 lives and injured more than 100 others. The country is currently in a period of mourning for its victims.