Jakarta’s GudFest 2022 adds Dashboard Confessional, CHVRCHES and more to lineup

Dashboard Confessional and CHVRCHES have been added to the lineup of Indonesia’s upcoming GudFest in November.

The Jakarta-based organiser announced the inclusion of the emo veteran to its bill on its Instagram page yesterday (August 19), a day after telling fans of CHVRCHES that the Scottish pop trio will be performing on their home ground at the festival.

The event will be taking place at the Madya Stadium in the Indonesian capital between November 18 and 20.

The two international acts formed the second wave of the lineup announced alongside a string of local artists.

The homegrown second phase lineup includes Reality Club, Faye Risakotta, Vira Talisa, Mocca, Fariz RM, The Young and the Dangerous, Cantika Abigail, Gangga, Morad, and Oslo Ibrahim.

Two weeks ago, the festival announced the addition of Australian singer-songwriter Ruel to its lineup, following the mentioning of American musician Lauv as the first artist on July 19.

GudFest 2022 marks the festival’s return since its inaugural run 2019, which featured headliners iKON, New Hope Club, Zion T, FUR, and more.

The first round of presale tickets has been fully sold out. ‘Presale 2’ tickets are priced at IDR1,685,000, ‘Presale 3’ at IDR2,305,000, and ‘Normal’ at IDR 4,205,000 for three-day entry. Tickets can be purchased here.

GudFest is also part of a string of festivals due to be held in Indonesia this year. Next month, Jakarta will host the three-day festivals We The Fest and PestaPora concurrently.

The JogjaROCKarta Festival, scheduled the same weekend as We The Fest and Pestapora, will be held Yogyakarta. Aside from Gudfest, Jakarta is also hosting the Synchronize Fest and Berdendang Bergoyang festivals in October.