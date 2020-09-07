Jakarta’s Synchronize Fest 2020 has been cancelled

Jakarta’s Synchronize Fest has announced the cancellation of this year’s event.

The announcement was made on Sunday (September 6) via Synchronize Fest’s Twitter account. A statement from the organisers noted that the team had “tried their very best to realise the event, however this decision was deemed best in regards to prioritising the health and safety of all visitors and parties involved”.

Check out the announcement in Bahasa Indonesia and English below.

Mohon waktumu untuk membaca dengan seksama pesan berikut. Terima kasih atas seluruh dukunganmu terhadap #SynchronizeFest 🖤 pic.twitter.com/TV7Dohl1Qs — Synchronize Festival (@SynchronizeFest) September 6, 2020

Refund details were also announced for the three-day festival, which had been scheduled to take place on October 2, 3, and 4 at Gambir EXPO in Kemayoran, Jakarta. Parties interested in seeking to get their money back for the cancelled event will be able to claim refunds from September 18 to 25 via the festival’s official website.

A second option was also announced, where ticketholders can carry their festival passes forward to the 2021 edition next year. Those who decide to use their tickets for 2021 instead of seeking a refund will receive a complimentary special edition Sychronize Fest 2020 t-shirt.

Synchronize Fest has become one of Indonesia’s biggest local music festivals since its inception in 2016. The multi-genre festival covers a wide array of sounds ranging from pop, R&B, indie pop, blues, folk and jazz, to punk, death metal, grindcore, industrial rock, grunge, bossa nova, and dangdut.

Past performers include popular Indonesian acts from the ‘70s to the present such as Barasuara, Kimokal, Dead Squad, Ramayana Soul and Agrikulture.

Dates for Synchronize Festival 2021 have not been announced.