The Walters and Furs added to The Sounds Project festival in Jakarta

Indonesia’s The Sounds Project has announced two international acts for its upcoming festival in the form of American indie-pop band The Walters and UK indie rockers Furs.
The Imagine Festival, which takes place at the Allianz Ecopark Ancol in Jakarta this August 27 and 28, will feature over 40 previously announced acts on its main stage alongside The Walters and Furs including Yura Yunita, .Feast, Efek Rumah Kaca, Isyana Sarasvati, Nidji, Hindia, Danilla Riyadi and more.
The festival will feature both indoor and outdoor stages, and tickets are currently available now. Pre-sales are still open for daily passes priced at IDR 230,000, but two-day passes are currently only available at the regular price of IDR 550,000. Tickets can be purchased here.
The last edition of The Sounds Project festival was held in 2019 and featured several acts who will be returning for this year’s festival including HIVI!, Pamungkas, White Shoes and The Couples Company, Kunto Aji and Maliq & D’essentials. The 2019 edition of the festival also featured a MusicTalks segment that saw Argia Adhindhanendra (Noisewhore), The Cat Police, Baskara Putra (.Feast), Fauzan Lubis (Sisitipsi) and more sharing their learnings with those interested in entering the music business.
The Sounds Festival joins a packed lineup of local music festivals already announced for 2022. We The Fest, Bigu Fest and Berdendang Bergoyang are just some of the fests taking place in coming months. International artists have also begun announcing their return to Indonesia for concerts, with Justin Bieber, Louis Tomlinson, Hardwell and more announcing concerts so far.
The full lineup for The Sounds Project Vol 5: Imagine Festival is:
Day 1
.Feast
Armada
B.O.H. FM
Coldiac
Diskoria
Efek Rumah Kaca
Feel Koplo
Friday Noraebang
HIVI!
Jason Ranti
Juicy Luicy
Kelompok Penerbang Roket
Kunto Aji
Last Child
Lomba Sihir
Maliq & D’Essentials
Padi Reborn
Pamungkas
Rizki Febian
Sisitipsi
Stars And Rabbit
The Adams
The Sigit
Yura Yunita
The Walters
Day 2
Ardhito Pramono
Bilal Indrajaya
Barasuara
Danilla Riyadi
Dewa 19 ft. Ello
Fiersa Besari
Float
Fourtwnty
Gangga
Hindia
IDGITAF
Isyana Sarasvati
Jono & Joni
Nadin Amizah
NDX AKA
Nidji
Pemuda Sinarmas
Prince Husein
Raisa
Reality Club
The Changcuters
The Panthuras
The Upstairs
Vierratale
Furs