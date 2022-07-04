The Walters and Furs added to The Sounds Project festival in Jakarta

Indonesia’s The Sounds Project has announced two international acts for its upcoming festival in the form of American indie-pop band The Walters and UK indie rockers Furs.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2022

The Imagine Festival, which takes place at the Allianz Ecopark Ancol in Jakarta this August 27 and 28, will feature over 40 previously announced acts on its main stage alongside The Walters and Furs including Yura Yunita, .Feast, Efek Rumah Kaca, Isyana Sarasvati, Nidji, Hindia, Danilla Riyadi and more.

The festival will feature both indoor and outdoor stages, and tickets are currently available now. Pre-sales are still open for daily passes priced at IDR 230,000, but two-day passes are currently only available at the regular price of IDR 550,000. Tickets can be purchased here.

Advertisement

The last edition of The Sounds Project festival was held in 2019 and featured several acts who will be returning for this year’s festival including HIVI!, Pamungkas, White Shoes and The Couples Company, Kunto Aji and Maliq & D’essentials. The 2019 edition of the festival also featured a MusicTalks segment that saw Argia Adhindhanendra (Noisewhore), The Cat Police, Baskara Putra (.Feast), Fauzan Lubis (Sisitipsi) and more sharing their learnings with those interested in entering the music business.

The Sounds Festival joins a packed lineup of local music festivals already announced for 2022. We The Fest, Bigu Fest and Berdendang Bergoyang are just some of the fests taking place in coming months. International artists have also begun announcing their return to Indonesia for concerts, with Justin Bieber, Louis Tomlinson, Hardwell and more announcing concerts so far.

The full lineup for The Sounds Project Vol 5: Imagine Festival is:

Day 1

.Feast

Armada

B.O.H. FM

Coldiac

Diskoria

Efek Rumah Kaca

Feel Koplo

Friday Noraebang

HIVI!

Jason Ranti

Juicy Luicy

Kelompok Penerbang Roket

Kunto Aji

Last Child

Lomba Sihir

Maliq & D’Essentials

Padi Reborn

Pamungkas

Rizki Febian

Sisitipsi

Stars And Rabbit

The Adams

The Sigit

Yura Yunita

The Walters

Day 2

Advertisement

Ardhito Pramono

Bilal Indrajaya

Barasuara

Danilla Riyadi

Dewa 19 ft. Ello

Fiersa Besari

Float

Fourtwnty

Gangga

Hindia

IDGITAF

Isyana Sarasvati

Jono & Joni

Nadin Amizah

NDX AKA

Nidji

Pemuda Sinarmas

Prince Husein

Raisa

Reality Club

The Changcuters

The Panthuras

The Upstairs

Vierratale

Furs