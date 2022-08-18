Jake Bugg announces 10th anniversary edition of his debut album

Jake Bugg has announced a special 10th anniversary edition of his self-titled debut album.

The Nottingham musician released his first LP, which featured such songs as ‘Lightning Bolt’, ‘Two Fingers’ and ‘Trouble Town’, on October 15, 2012.

Bugg is now set to celebrate his debut album with the release of a special 10th anniversary edition of the record on October 14.

‘Jake Bugg’ will be re-released on 2xLP black vinyl, limited edition 2xLP, gold vinyl and 3xCD formats, and can be pre-ordered here.

“I can’t believe it’s been 10 years since album one,” Bugg said of the anniversary. “Time has flown so fast so it’s been a real pleasure to go through the old unreleased tracks, videos and photographs and put this box set together. I love the end result and I hope you will too.”

Bugg is pairing the announcement of the record today (August 18) with the release of ‘It’s True’, a previously unreleased track that will feature on the anniversary edition of ‘Jake Bugg’. You can listen to the song below.

Bugg has also announced a special hometown show at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on November 26, with tickets on sale now from here.

According to a press release, Bugg will play ‘Jake Bugg’ in its entirety at the gig, as well as an acoustic set and an electric set showcasing songs from his four other studio albums. “Special guests that have featured at various parts of his career will also take part,” it adds.

You can see the tracklist for the ‘Jake Bugg’ special editions below.

2xLP

LP1 – Side A

‘Lightning Bolt’ ‘Two Fingers’ ‘Taste It’ ‘Seen It All’ ‘Simple As This’ ‘Country Song’ ‘Broken’

LP1 – Side B

‘Trouble Town’ ‘Ballad Of Mr. Jones’ ‘Slide’ ‘Someone Told Me’ ‘Note To Self’ ‘Someplace’ ‘Fire’

LP2 – Side C

‘It’s True’ ‘Slide’ (Jason Hart Version) ‘Kentucky’ (Jason Hart Version) ‘Saffron’ (Jason Hart Version) ‘Love Me the Way You Do’ (Jason Hart Version) ‘Man On The Moon’ ‘Something Wrong’ ‘I See Her Crying’ ‘Friends’

LP2 – Side D

‘Devil Song’ ‘Pretty Colours’ ‘Green Man’ (Jason Hart Version) ‘War’ ‘The Only One I Ever Knew’ ‘Swept Away’ ‘Broken’ (Rick Rubin Version)

3xCD

CD1

‘Lightning Bolt’ ‘Two Fingers’ ‘Taste It’ ‘Seen It All’ ‘Simple As This’ ‘Country Song’ ‘Broken’ ‘Trouble Town’ ‘Ballad Of Mr. Jones’ ‘Slide’ ‘Someone Told Me’ ‘Note To Self’ ‘Someplace’ ‘Fire’

CD2

‘It’s True’ ‘Mr. Minister’ ‘Kentucky’ (Jason Hart Version) ‘Saffron’ (Jason Hart Version) ‘Love Me the Way You Do’ (Jason Hart Version) ‘Man On The Moon’ ‘Something Wrong’ ‘I See Her Crying’ ‘Friends’ ‘Devil Song’ ‘Pretty Colours’ ‘Green Man’ (Jason Hart Version) ‘Slide’ (Jason Hart Version) ‘War’ ‘My Deserter’ ‘The Only One I Ever Knew’ ‘Swept Away’ ‘Broken’ (Rick Rubin Version)

CD3

‘There’s A Beast And We All Feed It’ (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) ‘Trouble Town’ (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) ‘Seen It All’ (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) ‘Me And You’ (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) ‘Storm Passes Away’ (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) ‘Worry Walks Beside Me’ ft. Michael Kiwanuka (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) ‘Tell Me A Tale’ ft Michael Kiwanuka (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) ‘Two Fingers’ (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) ‘Messed Up Kids’ (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) ‘Kitchen Table’ (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) ‘Slide’ (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) ‘Simple Pleasures’ (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) ‘Taste It’ (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) ‘All Your Reasons’ (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) ‘Kingpin’ ft Johnny Marr (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) ‘Slumville Sunrise’ ft Johnny Marr (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) ‘Broken’ (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) ‘Lightning Bolt’ ft Johnny Marr, Michael Kiwanuka (Live At The Royal Albert Hall)

Bugg’s most recent album, ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’, was released in August 2021.