James announce new album ‘All The Colours Of You’ and share title track

James have announced that they will return with their new album ‘All The Colours Of You’ later this year – you can hear the LP’s title track below.

Partly recorded before the coronavirus pandemic, the sixteenth album from the Manchester legends sees them teaming up with producer Jacknife Lee – who worked remotely on the record from his own home.

Set for release on June 4, the record also sees the band offering their own take on the state of the world – ‘All The Colours Of You’ looks at the end of Donald Trump‘s presidency, which was witnessed first-hand by US-based frontman Tim Booth.

Advertisement

Booth said of the record: “With all the shit that went down in 2020 this was a miraculous conception and another big jump forward for us on the back of the last three albums.

“I hope it reflects the colours of these crazy times. Sweet 16 is a proper album, no fillers and is up there with our best. With love. Tim.”

Check out the tracklist in full below.

ZERO

All The Colours Of You

Recover

Beautiful Beaches

Wherever It Takes Us

Hush

Miss America

Getting Myself Into

Magic Bus

Isabella

XYST

Advertisement

Later this year, James will head on a massive UK arena tour supported by The Happy Mondays.