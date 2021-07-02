James Blake confirms his new album is complete: “Look mum, the album’s done”

It’s been over two years since James Blake released an album, but now the musician has confirmed that his next full-length release is finished.

Taking to social media yesterday (July 1), Blake shared a photo of himself with the caption, “Look mum, the album’s done” before clarifying that the photo is not the album’s artwork.

Check it out below:

Blake’s last album, ‘Assume Form’, dropped at the beginning of 2019. In a review of the album, which featured André 3000, ROSALÍA and Travis Scott, NME‘s Tom Connick wrote that it “finds James Blake clear-headed and in focus like never before.”

However, he hasn’t remained completely quiet since then, having released two EPs last year – ‘Before’ and ‘Covers’.

In a review of the former, NME‘s Will Richards wrote, “(Blake) takes this newfound freedom, albatross firmly removed from around his neck, and dives back into his love for club culture, bringing with him everything he’s learned along the way.”

‘Covers’, an aptly-titled covers EP, saw Blake deliver his rendition of tracks by Billie Eilish, Frank Ocean, Beyoncé and more.

“One of the things keeping me going mentally throughout lockdown has been the requests from fans for different covers and performing them on Instagram,” Blake said of the EP.

“It’s been a joy to discover new music and new ways of playing songs I’ve already heard.”