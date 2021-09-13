James Blake shares pulsating new song ‘Famous Last Words’

James Blake has released ‘Famous Last Words’, another cut from his forthcoming album ‘Friends That Break Your Heart’.

The single, which premiered today (September 13) on Apple Music 1’s The Zane Lowe Show, follows July’s ‘Say What You Will‘ and last month’s ‘Life Is Not The Same‘.

The multi-instrumentalist and producer’s fifth album is released on October 8 via Polydor. It was pushed back recently from its original September 10 release due to vinyl pressing delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Listen to ‘Famous Last Words’ below.

His first full length album in two years includes features by SZA, JID & SwaVay, and Monica Martin.

Blake spoke to Lowe earlier today about the new song and his upcoming album. Watch the full video interview here.

Meanwhile, Blake has said that he wants to make “plenty more” music with Dave. The musician contributed vocals and production Dave’s latest record, ‘We’re All Alone In This Together‘, which came out this summer and followed on from the rapper’s 2019 debut ‘Psychodrama’.

Speaking to GQ, Blake said that his role in the album evolved during the recording process, with the pair working together in Los Angeles and London.

“I think [Dave] kind of wanted me to executive produce the record, but in the end he was making all the decisions,” Blake said. “Halfway through the record I was like: ‘Hold on, you’re exec producing this and you’re brilliant at it, so let’s just finish it off.’

“We made a lot of music, man, even some stuff that didn’t make that record. I want to do plenty more with Dave.”