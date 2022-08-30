James Reid announces forthcoming album ‘LOVESCENE’

Filipino R&B singer James Reid has announced the release of his upcoming album ‘LOVESCENE’ this October.

The artist shared the news on Twitter yesterday (August 29), stating that he will not be pushing through with his initial plan of putting out an EP. “Now, it’s a 10 track album dropping in October,” he wrote, adding that the decision was finalised just a couple of weeks ago.

“There was just too many songs I wanted to share with everyone,” Reid continued. “So be ready.” The 29-year-old singer ended the tweet with the title of the record – ‘LOVESCENE’.

Hello, so I’m not releasing an EP anymore Now it’s a 10 track album dropping in October Sorry I decided like 2 weeks ago 😊 There was just too many songs I wanted to share with everyone So be ready LOVESCENE — James Reid (@tellemjaye) August 29, 2022

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Reid posted a photo of himself with the caption, “Coming home to drop a MF album” with an emoji of the Philippine flag. Careless CEO Jeffrey Oh likewise shared a series of photos of Reid and wrote “#lovescene coming soon” in the caption.

Last month, the singer told PUSH Bets Live that this music project – initially slated as an EP – will drop in September. The 29-year-old also spilled details on an upcoming mixtape due in October, featuring collaborations from different acts including Careless artists Nadine Lustre and Liza Soberano. “So it’s very unique and one of a kind collaboration in the mixtape,” he added.

Reid’s latest work is the unreleased track called ‘California Lovin’’, which he premiered live for the Grammys’ Press Play series in May. Earlier this year, he also dropped collaborative singles ‘HATDOG’ with Zack Tabudlo and JAY B and ØZI for ‘Hello 2.0 (Legends Only)’.