James Reid announces upcoming mixtape featuring Nadine Lustre and Liza Soberano

James Reid has teased an upcoming mixtape that will feature Nadine Lustre and Liza Soberano.

In an interview with PUSH Bets Live, Reid revealed that the mixtape will feature “a lot of different collaborations like, for example, you’ll hear a song with me, Nadine and Liza in one track. So it’s very unique and one of a kind collaboration in the mixtape.”

Furthermore, he shared that the project is slated to drop in October, and that he has his own EP scheduled for release in September. Further information surrounding both projects remains unknown at this time.

Soberano – best known for voicing the titular character in Netflix’s Trese anime – recently signed with Reid’s record label, Careless Music.

On July 5, Careless Music CEO Jeffrey Oh posted an Instagram story of himself, Reid and Soberano posing outside of Starship Entertainment’s office, which manages K-pop group MONSTA X.

Reid had also met GOT7’s BamBam, as an Instagram account by the name of ‘porksterr’ posted a story of their hands together, and a caption that includes the flag of the Philippines, Korea and Thailand.

James Reid with Starship Entertainment and BamBam of GOT7. pic.twitter.com/eq9T4prM0g — Philippine Concerts (@philconcerts) July 4, 2022

This kicked off speculation from fans on Twitter, wondering if a potential collaboration between Reid, Starship Entertainment or BamBam is in the works.

James Reid most recently performed an unreleased song, ‘California Lovin’, for the Grammys’ Press Play series in late May. In March, he released a reworked version of his 2021 single ‘Hello’ with ‘Hello 2.0 (Legends Only)’ which featured Jay B from GOT7 and Taiwanese-American rapper ØZI.