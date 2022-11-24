James Reid’s Careless Music announces Wavy Baby Music Festival for 2023

Filipino record label Careless Music has announced the Wavy Baby Music Festival, set to take place in conjunction with the Sinulog Festival.

The Sinulog Festival, or Santo Nino Festival, is a religious and cultural festival in Cebu held yearly on the third week of January, and features street parties as part of the festivities. The Wavy Baby music festival will be held on Sinulog weekend this January 13 and 14 at a yet-to-be revealed venue in Cebu, with the label promising the “waviest lineup Cebu has ever seen”.

Ticket prices and lineup will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Careless Music boasts a roster that includes founder and popstar James Reid, Massiah, Curtismith and Nadine Lustre, who released her debut album ‘Wildest Dreams’ in November 2021 via the label.

Reid has also recently teased a North American tour slated to take place from January to February 2023, as well as a brand new album. In a global press conference held by the label, Reid revealed: “’Lovescene’ is the fastest project I’ve ever made and I’m already working on another album and a North American tour. I’m excited to perform on tour again for the first time in four years.”

Additional details such as his North American tour stops or a release date for the album have yet to be released.

Reid’s sophomore full-length effort ‘lovescene:’ was released in October. The album also features a guest appearance from Woosung of Korean pop-rock band The Rose on the track ‘hold on tight’, following a previous collaboration that saw Reid featured on The Rose’s latest album, ‘Heal’, taking a verse on the track ‘Yes’.

In a previous interview with NME in March, Reid also teased an upcoming Careless Music mixtape. The mixtape is set to feature artists from the label’s current roster, with Liza Soberano, Nadine Lustre, Massiah and more named as participants alongside “a lot more artists”. A release date has yet to be announced.