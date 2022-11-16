James Reid and Destiny Rogers release ‘Lie To Me’ music video

James Reid has released the music video for ‘Lie To Me’, a collaborative track with Californian singer-songwriter Destiny Rogers off his latest full-length album ‘lovescene:’.

The moody clip was released on Careless Music’s official YouTube channel yesterday (November 15). Directed by Judd Figuerres and starring Nikki De Moura alongside the two singers, its scandalous plot sees Reid’s passionate romance with a woman upended when Rogers becomes introduced to and infatuated with the same person.

Watch the video for ‘Lie To Me’ below.

Speaking to Forbes about the video, Rogers highlights that it was her first involving a female love interest, after coming out as bisexual in an article for Rolling Stone. “The music video definitely got me out of my comfort zone a little, but I had such a blast filming it,” expressed the singer. “It was the most fun music video shoot I’ve ever done.”

‘Lie To Me’ was featured on Reid’s sophomore full-length effort ‘lovescene:’, which released in October. The track is the album’s second to receive a music video, following ‘u & i’ in September. The album also features a guest appearance from Woosung of Korean pop-rock band The Rose on the track ‘hold on tight’. Reid was also recently featured on The Rose’s latest album, ‘Heal’, taking a verse on the track ‘Yes’.

‘lovescene:’ follows the Filipino-Australian singer-songwriter’s 2017 debut album, ‘Palm Dreams’, which featured collaborations with Nadine Lustre and Sam Concepcion. The album was followed by a slate of standalone singles including ‘Soda’, which was released in January 2021, ‘Hello’, which was released in June 2021, and the Nadine Lustre and Massiah collaboration ‘Own It’ from November 2021.

In April 2021, Reid released a remix of Yuna’s pandemic-inspired house anthem, ‘Dance Like Nobody’s Watching’. In October the same year, he starred in the music video for Zack Tabudlo’s ‘Para Sa Mga Ex’ from the latter’s debut album, ‘Episode’.

In an interview with NME in March, the singer also teased an upcoming Careless Music mixtape, which will feature the artists on its current roster, including Liza Soberano, Nadine Lustre, Massiah and more, alongside “a lot more artists”. Further details about the release have yet to be announced.