James Reid announces free entry for first day of Wavy Baby Festival

James Reid has announced free entry to the first day Careless Music’s Wavy Baby Music Festival which kicks off in Cebu today (January 13).

On Instagram, the Filipino actor-musician told concertgoers that due to rainy weather, the festival organisers were doing everything they can to provide “all the experience you deserve”.

“With this, we’re making today’s show FREE for all! Yep, you heard me right – today is absolutely free for everyone,” Reid said in the post, which was made hours before doors to the festival were due to be opened.

James Reid also shared a statement on Twitter, which can be seen below. In his tweet, he confirmed that the general public will also be able to attend for free, but only after ticketholders have entered the venue.

In his Instagram post, Reed said that instead of opening the festival grounds at 3pm today, the gates will now open at 7pm this evening.

Reid said those who had paid for one or two-day passes will be receiving extra perks in form of prioritised entries through a dedicated entrance, while non-ticket holders would only be entertained on a “first come, first serve” basis.

He said the ticket holders would also be able to use their tickets as a voucher for the festival’s Jonnie Walker bars around the venue, with a value of PHP2,000. He added that one-day pass holders can keep their tickets to enter the festival on Saturday (January 14).

“Today’s going to be a great show and tomorrow’s gonna be absolutely amazing, so I hope to see you all the Wavy Baby!”

Reid’s surprise announcement comes a day after the festival added Korean-American rapper Dumbfoundead to its line-up ahead of its debut this weekend.

The festival, which would be held yearly on the third week of January by the label co-founded by Reid, is scheduled to take place at North Reclamation Area of Mandaue City on January 13-14.

Other acts on the bill include Pink Sweat$, Sunmi, BamBam, JVKE, The Rose, Urban Dub, Issa, Denise Julia, MotherBasss, Very Done Djs, and Cookie$, many more

The festival also includes the likes of Aussie electronic duo Bag Raiders, and Filipino bands Ben&Ben and December Avenue apart from Careless Music artists such as Reid himself, Lesha, Jolianne and Massiah, and new signees SOS, Destiny Rogers, and August Wahh.

