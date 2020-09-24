James Reid, Nadine Lustre to headline Philippines’ GigaFest Virtual Concert

Filipino telecommunications service provider Smart has announced a special virtual concert starring local talent set to take place on Saturday, September 26.

The digital show will feature performances from actor and singer-songwriter James Reid, actress-singer Nadine Lustre, singer-rapper KZ Tandingan, and indie singer-rapper Curtismith.

You're in for GIGA fun at the #SmartGigaFest concert. Catch your favorite local artists perform live, and get a chance to win awesome prizes. Save the date! More details at http://smrt.ph/gigafestconcert Posted by Smart Communications, Inc. on Saturday, September 19, 2020

Advertisement

The GigaFest Virtual Concert is part of Smart’s month-long celebration of its subscribers that also included an exclusive stream of the iHeartRadio Music Festival featuring international acts BTS, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Bon Jovi, and more.

The month-long celebrations coincide with the launch of the Smart’s new GigaLife App.

The GigaFest Virtual Concert will begin streaming from 6:30pm on Saturday, September 26 via Smart’s website and official Facebook event page.

James Reid entered the spotlight as an actor in the 2010s, moving into music soon after and releasing his debut self-titled album in 2013. He launched his own record label, Careless, in 2017, and released his third studio album ‘Palm Dreams’ under the label. Reid is also set to perform for the Overpass Music Festival virtual event the same day as GigaFest.

Nadine Lustre rose to fame in the late 2000s and early 2010s as a member of girl group Pop Girls. Since the group’s disbandment in 2013, Lustre has transitioned into acting, while continuing to pursue a solo career in music.

Philippines’ “Soul Supreme’ KZ Tandingan first gained prominence in the country in 2012 when she was crowned the inaugural winner of X Factor Philippines. Tandingan most recently appeared on ABS-CBN Music International’s all-female charity single, ‘Heal’.

Advertisement

Curtismith burst onto the scene in 2015 with the release of his mixtape, ‘Ideal’, followed by two highly successful EPs, ‘Falling Forward’ in 2016, and ‘Soully Yours’ in 2017. Curtismith has often been praised for his unique blend of hip-hop and indie styles.