James Reid teases North America tour for 2023

Filipino R&B star James Reid may have some exciting news to share in 2023.

In a global press conference held by CARELESS Music, which Reid co-founded, the singer teased that he is currently working on another album and a North American tour slated to happen from January to February 2023.

The announcement comes after the release of the artist’s sophomore record, ‘lovescene:’. In a quote shared with Forbes, Reid said: “’Lovescene’ is the fastest project I’ve ever made and I’m already working on another album and a North American tour. I’m excited to perform on tour again for the first time in four years.”

Advertisement

Concrete details on Reid’s North America tour – including its dates, participating cities, and ticketing – have yet to be announced. It is currently unclear when Reid will also complete production on his next record.

In a podcast episode with Korean-American rapper Dumbfoundead, Steffie Baik, and Year of the Ox’s Lyricks, the singer talked about the process of producing ‘lovescene:’ in Los Angeles. “So when I came out here this year, I had no idea what I was doing or like what I was supposed to do… I just wanted to experiment, to make some music. Then we made so many songs and I was like — I think I made like 35 songs, then I was like okay, maybe we should release some of them.”

Whether or not the upcoming album will feature some of the cut songs from ‘lovescene:’ has yet to be confirmed.