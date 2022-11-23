NewsMusic News

James Reid teases North America tour for 2023

Reid has also revealed that he is already working on his next album

By Kara Angan
James Reid
James Reid. Credit: Press

Filipino R&B star James Reid may have some exciting news to share in 2023.

In a global press conference held by CARELESS Music, which Reid co-founded, the singer teased that he is currently working on another album and a North American tour slated to happen from January to February 2023.

The announcement comes after the release of the artist’s sophomore record, ‘lovescene:’. In a quote shared with Forbes, Reid said: “’Lovescene’ is the fastest project I’ve ever made and I’m already working on another album and a North American tour. I’m excited to perform on tour again for the first time in four years.”

Concrete details on Reid’s North America tour – including its dates, participating cities, and ticketing – have yet to be announced. It is currently unclear when Reid will also complete production on his next record.

In a podcast episode with Korean-American rapper Dumbfoundead, Steffie Baik, and Year of the Ox’s Lyricks, the singer talked about the process of producing ‘lovescene:’ in Los Angeles. “So when I came out here this year, I had no idea what I was doing or like what I was supposed to do… I just wanted to experiment, to make some music. Then we made so many songs and I was like — I think I made like 35 songs, then I was like okay, maybe we should release some of them.”

Whether or not the upcoming album will feature some of the cut songs from ‘lovescene:’ has yet to be confirmed.

