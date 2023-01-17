James Reid and Wavy Baby issue public apology for inconveniences during Wavy Baby Festival

James Reid has released a public statement on the issues concerning the recent Wavy Baby Festival.

Over the weekend, social media was in uproar due to the removal of the Cebuano acts on Wavy Baby’s lineup. The Sundown are the first artist to confirm their set cancellation due to “reasons beyond their control”. Sepia Times and Three Legged Men followed suit, while The Wonggoys did not comment on the issue.

Fans and artists alike have aired their disappointment on the sudden changes in the original slate of performances. The Sundown’s Vincent Eco aired his frustration, pointing out that, “Yet again, [brands] will hold concerts in Cebu but Cebu bands were made disposable.”

Now, on the festival’s official Instagram page, Reid uploaded a video of himself explaining the circumstances during the event. The singer shared how unforeseen weather issues “made things very difficult”, but decided to “push through and see Wavy Baby come to life.”

He then expressed his apologies to all the acts who were not able to perform during the showcase. “To our international and Manila acts – Yultron, Bag Raiders, Very Done and Motherbasss, we love you and appreciate your understanding,” he said.

Reid also apologised to Cebu-based artists The Wonggoys, Three Legged Men, The Sundown and Sepia Times. “Thank you for allowing us to come to your hometown and throw this amazing experience. I promise to make it up to you,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wavy Baby shared a separate statement to NME. “It was definitely not an easy decision on our end but having to cut an equal amount of the local Cebuano and international acts that we initially booked had to be made,” it wrote. “In complete transparency, it was based on legal stipulations in contracts, technical requirements and pre-set line up schedules.” The organisers stated that they have personally reached out to the artists involved.

“We apologize to the Cebuanos for certain impressions that came from hearing about decisions without context but we hope that this clarifies some of the misconceptions on the event,” they added.

Eventscape Manila also posted its statement, sharing that logistical challenges and the inclement weather pushed it to act on the changes immediately. The company cited that the sudden regulation to end both festival days earlier than expected forced the compression of the overall show time.