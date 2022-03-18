James Reid shares star-studded music video for ‘Hello 2.0 (Legends Only)’

James Reid, has shared a fun-filled new music video for ‘Hello 2.0 (Legends Only) featuring JAY B and ØZI.

Released on Thursday (March 17), the video sees the James Reid and ØZI and a star-studded roster of cameos dance and sing along to the lively tune, taking part in fun shenanigans along the way. JAY B does not appear in the video.

The video features clips sent in from the likes of Jay Park, Seori, Maris Racal, Liza Soberano, Nadine Lustre, Zack Tabudlo, Massiah, Ylona Garia and many more. The video includes a total of 36 cameos ranging from musicians to content creators from the Philippines, Korea and more.

Watch the music video for ‘Hello 2.0 (Legends Only)’ below.

The music video for ‘Hello 2.0 (Legends Only) comes less than a week after James Reid unveiled the collaborative remix. The song – a remix of Reid’s 2021 track ‘Hello’ – features featured verses from GOT7’s JAY B and Taiwanese-American rapper, ØZI.

In an interview with NME, Reid shared that the remix came to fruition after he had worked on an unreleased track with JAY B and Jay Park. As for ØZI’s involvement in the remix, Reid said: “We got ØZI onboard because we wanted to do a big feature with a big Asian act to promote Asian artists breaking out into the international scene”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Reid teased an upcoming collaborative mixtape from his record label, Careless Music. The Careless Music mixtape will feature all of its current roster, as well as newer additions, who are expected to be revealed shortly.