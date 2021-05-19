James Reid unveils new single ‘Crazy’ with live performance video

Filipino musician James Reid has issued a live rendition of his new song ‘Crazy’.

The song was released as an Amazon Original last Friday via Careless Music, and is only available to stream for Amazon Music subscribers.

Reid premiered the performance video last night (May 18), which features the pop singer in the studio with a four-piece band. Watch it below.

In the song, Reid waxes lyrical about the heady pursuit of affection, including spending money for “Dior shoes”, dyeing his hair on impulse, and holding out just for a reply to a text. “Oh you got me going crazy / Going crazy for you / Spendin’ all my money on some Dior shoes / Trying to be something I’m not for you,” he sings.

‘Crazy’ is the follow-up single to March’s ‘Soda’, which came complete with a futuristic music video. Its release has been celebrated with Reid appearing on billboards in New York City, as seen below.

Last month, Reid appeared on a remix of Malaysian singer Yuna’s ‘Dance Like Nobody’s Watching’. A “dance visualiser” was released by Careless Music last week (May 12), performed by Filipino hip-hop dance ensemble A-Team. Watch it below.

Reid founded Careless Music in 2017 with friend and fellow musician Bret Jackson. Their latest signee is 17-year-old R&B singer Jolianne, who released her debut single ‘Sublime’ in March.