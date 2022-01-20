Jamie says she “had a talk” with ex-Day6’s Jae over “thot” remark

South Korean singer Jamie has revealed that she has spoken to ex-Day6 singer Jae Park over controversial comments the latter said about her.

Earlier today (January 20), Jamie took to Twitter to speak on her friendship with Park following the controversy, revealing that they had apparently met up in person to speak on the topic. Earlier this month, Park made derogatory comments about Jamie during a Twitch stream, where he said: “Why is Jamie trying to be a thot?”

“Jae came by the other day we had a talk he apologised for his words and mistake,” wrote Jamie, before adding that she doesn’t believe his comments were meant to be intentionally harmful. “If anyone knows about Jae as a friend or close person you would know he wasn’t meaning that as what he said.”

She also added that Jae had “promised” her that he would be more mindful of his words moving forward from the incident, calling it a “wakeup call” for Jae. “Just a wakeup call for Jae and for his future I do really want him to go for the right direction,” she wrote.

“As a friend I wanted him to know this is something he needs to rethink and put in action,” Jamie added. “I told him everything about how I felt and he felt awful about it.”

“So for everyone and all the fans who also got hurt, he wanted to let me and you guys he will never make a mistake or even a joke about something that is very serious,” she added in a separate tweet. “That’s what friends are for right?”

Jamie then ended her address on a lighthearted note by saying: “So [Jae] imma smack you if u do that one more time.”

Since his comments had gone viral, Jae had previously revealed that he had personally called Jamie to apologise. “The whole time I was super stunlocked, and I think I was just at a loss for words,” Park said of his call with Jamie. “I realised that it’s not really a joke. It’s not something you just throw out there and just laugh at.”

The former K-pop star had also told fans that he would return to streaming on Twitch after he spoke to Jamie about the incident in person. “I think until I see Jamie, until I talk to her in person, and I figure this shit out in my head, I don’t think I’ll be in a headspace where I can genuinely be a person,” he said.