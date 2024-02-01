Jamie Hewlett and Paul Smith among designers for this year’s War Child Secret ‘Seven 7″‘ vinyl series

Jamie Hewlett and Paul Smith are among the designers for this year’s War Child Secret ‘Seven 7″‘ vinyl series, it’s been announced.

Tracks by Paul McCartney, Aurora, The Chemical Brothers and more will feature on ‘War Child Presents Secret 7”’ – a collection of seven songs by seven musicians on 700 records with each featuring unique artwork.

Celeste, Hozier, Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Specials will also feature on the new project, with all records set to be exhibited and free to view at NOW Gallery from March 2 to 17, 2024.

700 artists, designers and creatives have produced 700 one-of-a-kind 7″ records for the project. The concept of the charity initiative, which initially ran from 2012-2021, takes seven tracks by seven musicians, pressing each one to seven-inch vinyl 100 times, creating 700 records.

The sleeves for each have been designed by creatives ranging from renowned artists to newcomers. All sleeves will be available to purchase via auction after the exhibition.

Among the 700 designers are Tacita Dean, Sir Paul Smith, Rankin, Cho Hui-Chin, Jamie Hewlett, Ragnar Kjartansson and many more.

Additional contributors include frequent Radiohead collaborator Stanley Donwood, Bob and Roberta Smith, Helen Beard, Sue Webster, Tom Dixon, Morag Myerscough, Antony Burrill and more.

All money raised from the auction will support War Child’s work with children affected by conflict.

The ‘War Child Presents Secret 7”’ tracklist is.

1. Aurora – ‘A Different Kind of Human’

2. Celeste – ‘Stop This Flame’

3. Hozier – ‘Swan Upon Leda’

4. Siouxsie & The Banshees – ‘Lullaby’

5. Paul McCartney – ‘Pipes of Peace’

6. The Chemical Brothers feat. Beck – ‘Skipping Like A Stone’

7. The Specials – ‘We Sell Hope’

Previous sleeve designers have included the likes of Ai Weiwei, Sir Peter Blake, Yoko Ono, David Shrigley, Jake and Dinos Chapman, Martin Parr and more.

“We are delighted to announce the return of the iconic Secret 7” project, which will help raise funds to support War Child’s crucial work in conflict zones around the world,” Head of War Child Records, Rich Clarke, said in a press statement.

“War Child operates in some of the most challenging, hard-to-reach places to help children and families who are most severely affected by war. Sadly, demand for our work is growing. Our goal is to reach children as quickly as possible when conflict breaks out and to provide ongoing support long after the cameras have gone to support them through their recovery.

“We believe no child should be part of war. Ever. This is why projects like Secret 7” are so important. We are grateful to all the musicians, artists and partners who are involved in Secret 7”. Together, we will be able to protect and educate many more children, supporting their healing and learning for a safer, brighter future. Thank you.”