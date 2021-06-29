Jamie Lynn Spears speaks out in support for Britney: “I’m so proud of her for using her voice”

Jamie Lynn Spears has voiced her support for bigger sister Britney, after the latter singer addressed a Los Angeles court last week about her “abusive” conservatorship.

In a series of candid videos posted to her Instagram Story yesterday (July 28), Jamie Lynn explained why she’d previously kept silent on the topic of Britney’s conservatorship, saying she intentionally held off voicing her opinions until Britney was given a platform to make her own statement.

“I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do,” she said. “But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say.”

Watch Jamie Lynn’s full Instagram Story, via Pop Crave on Twitter, below:

Jamie Lynn Spears addresses Britney’s conservatorship testimony in newly shared Instagram stories: “I think it’s extremely clear since the day I was born I’ve only loved, adored, and supported my sister… I have nothing to gain or lose… This situation does not affect me” pic.twitter.com/Symqw4zPYw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 28, 2021

During her two-minute statement, Jamie Lynn declared unequivocal encouragement for Britney. “I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born, I’ve only loved and adored and supported my sister,” she stressed.

“I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before.”

Later in the video, Jamie Lynn notes that although she was yet to released a statement on the matter publicly, she’d been a staunch supporter of Britney’s from behind closed doors. “I have made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in [Britney’s] life as a sister,” she said, seeming to fight back tears.

“Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to, with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after.”

Jamie Lynn closed her statement out by championing Britney’s fight to be released from her conservatorship. “I am so proud of her for using her voice,” she said.

“I am so proud of her for requesting new counsel, like I told her to do many years ago – not on a big, public platform, but just in a personal conversation between two sisters. So I’m very proud that she’s taken that step. If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars – or whatever the hell else – [is what] she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100 per cent.”

The comments follow a court hearing Britney Spears underwent last Wednesday (June 23), wherein she delivered a 24-minute testimony calling for an end to her conservatorship. She was placed into the conservatorship in 2008, following a highly publicised string of incidents pertaining to her mental health.

Among other claims, Spears alleged that while under the conservatorship – which she called “abusive” – she is forbidden from having more children, getting married or taking out her IUD. Spears referred to her father and co-conservator, Jamie Spears, as “ignorant” and said: “Anyone involved in this conservatorship… should be in jail”.

A swathe of celebrities and musicians voiced their support for Britney following her testimony, including former partner Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Halsey and Tinashe.

Britney made a public statement last Friday (June 25), taking to Instagram to apologise for “pretending like I’ve been OK the past two years”, saying she hid the reality of her life “because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me”.

Yesterday (June 28), Britney’s brother-in-law (and Jamie Lynn’s husband) Jamie Watson defended Britney’s family, telling The New York Post: “I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her.”