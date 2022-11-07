Jamie T releases deluxe version of ‘The Theory Of Whatever’

Jamie T has shared a deluxe edition of his 2022 album ‘The Theory Of Whatever’.

The deluxe extended version features four bonus songs called ‘Bonnie & Clyde’, ‘Kill Kill Kill’, ‘The Luddite’ and ‘Run Of The Mill’.

‘The Theory Of Whatever’ marked the London singer’s fifth album and first in nearly six years, following 2016’s ‘Trick’.

Listen to the deluxe version ‘The Theory Of Whatever’ below.

Last month, Jamie T teamed up with Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes on the single ‘The Drugs’.

Speaking about the track, Frank said: “Jamie and I had been talking about making music for years and when he asked me to sing on his tune ‘British Hell’ I jumped at the chance. When I asked him to sing on ‘The Drugs’ he returned the favour in perfect style.”

He continued: “Around 2007, when I met Jamie, was a wild time to be a young punk navigating the music industry. One of the things I learned very early was friends were hard to find, but when you found them you had to hold on tight.

“Jamie has been my friend since we bumped into each other backstage at a gig in Austin, Texas. Gallows had just finished playing a set, I had been punched in the face and he walked in and I just smiled a bloody smile and we’ve been friends ever since.”

In a four-star review of ‘The Theory Of Whatever’, NME described the album as a “liberating return from a star as relaxed as ever”.

It added: ‘The Theory Of Whatever’ shows that – unless he chooses to hit the eject button for himself – Jamie T should be sticking around for a lot longer.

The singer recently announced a huge homecoming show at London’s Finsbury Park in 2023.